Playgrounds reopen as NC moves into Phase 2.5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s reopening Phase 2.5 is now in effect across the state.

It allows the restart of operations at places like gyms, museums, aquariums and playgrounds, though there will be continued restrictions on capacity.

Kids and parents are glad to be on the playground again.

“We’re so thrilled to be able to come out and to let the kids play on the playgrounds,” said Travis Sneed. “It’s been six months of no playgrounds and we have five children, so it’s been hard on them, it’s been hard on us as parents.”

But Dr. Rachel Roper with ECU’s Brody School of Medicine says if you’re going to the playground, you need to take precautions.

“Wearing masks is a good idea,” she said. “It’s required if you’re above the age of five. And being careful about what you touch. The less crowded the playground is, the safer it will be.”

Roper says even though restrictions are being lifted, it’s still important to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands.