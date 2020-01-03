Police: Carpenter saved 6-year-old from drowning in lake

WITTENBURG, N.C. (AP) — Police is praising carpenters who worked to rescue a child from drowning in a nearby lake.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Thursday that the incident occurred Dec. 27 on a lake that’s about an hour north of Charlotte.

Police said the three men were remodeling a house when they thought they heard a cat screaming.

They realized it was a child screaming from Lake Hickory.

Carpenter Scott Lingerfelt jumped into the water fully clothed and swam 40 yards to reach the child.

The water temperature was believed to be 45 to 50 degrees, which can cause a human to become exhausted or to lose consciousness after 30 to 60 minutes of exposure.

Lingerfelt swam to the dock with the child, where the child’s brother arrived along with Jason Southerland, another carpenter.

The 6-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and evaluated.