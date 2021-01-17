Police investigate fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night at an apartment complex.

Police attended to Windchase Apartments on East Littleton Road around 11:00 p.m. Saturday in response to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man unresponsive, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officials say they performed CPR until EMS arrived to the scene. The victim was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or Detective D. Moore at 252-533-2810.