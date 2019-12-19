Police issues attempted murder warrant on Kinston convict

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A convict has been served an attempted murder warrant on Thursday in Kinston.

The Kinston Police Department served the warrant to 20-year-old Tyree Hough of Kinston.

Officials said the charges stem from a shooting that occurred on December 1 in the area of Hyman Avenue and Stadium Drive.

During the investigation evidence linked Hough to the incident, officials said.

Hough is already in the Lenoir County Jail during the time the warrant was served.

Hough is being held under an additional $250,000 bond.