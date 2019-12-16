Police locate missing teen from Pasquotank Co.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Elizabeth City Police Department said that a missing teen from Pasquotank County has been located.

PREVIOUS:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Elizabeth City Police Department is looking for a missing teen from Pasquotank County.

On Monday Joshua Miller was reported missing.

Miller was seen at Pasquotank County High School.

He is 5’8, approximately 170lbs, he has dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Miller was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt that says SURF in white letters and converse style white and black shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.