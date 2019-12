FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A lost dog that was found in Farmville has been reclaimed by the owner, police said.

PREVIOUS:

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Farmville Police Department found a lost dog on Wednesday.

The dog was found in the area of the Wash House on Main Street.

If he belongs to you contact Farmville NCPD at 252-753-4111.