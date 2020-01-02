Police: Man accused of molesting children beaten by father

This image provided by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office shows Mark Anthony Stanley, 60, of Burlington, N.C., who was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Spotsylvania County, Va. Police in Virginia say they may have saved the life of Stanley, who was accused of molesting two small children and then attacked by the children’s father. Stanley faces two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and assault. He is being held in jail without bond. (Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia says they may have saved the life of a man who was accused of molesting two small children and then attacked by the children’s father.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Liz Scott told The Free Lance-Star on Thursday that the father was not charged. But the other man was arrested after he was rescued from a beating.

Mark Anthony Stanley, 60, of Burlington, North Carolina, faces two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and assault.

He is being held in jail without bond. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Stanley came to Virginia to visit relatives. Police said the father of the children, ages 2 and 3, checked on them to find Stanley molesting the children.

Someone in the house called 911. Dispatchers hold loud screaming in the background.

Responding deputies found a beaten Stanley and an irate father. Scott said deputies rescued the suspect from further injury.

She said the father obtained a weapon and deputies may have saved Stanley’s life.