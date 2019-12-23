Police: Man in custody for discharging firearm into residence in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested by the Emerald Police Department who allegedly discharged a firearm into the door of a residence.

The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. between two parties and escalated to the point where the weapon was discharged, police said.

Police are reporting that one person received minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

This is an active investigation and additional information will be released as the investigation permits.

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police confirmed there is no active shooter in Emerald Isle.

Emerald Isle Police Department stated, ” To clear up some rumors going around there is NOT an active shooter in Emerald Isle.”

