TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are trying to locate a missing juvenile in Edgecombe County.

Tayshauwna Neisha Williams was last seen at approxiamtely 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Whatley Drive and Springfield Road.

She was last seen wearing a black jean jacket with white stickers, light blue jeans, and pink, orange, yellow, and green shoes.

If you know the whereabouts of Tayshauwna Neisha Williams contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at (252)641-7911.