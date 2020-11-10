Political analysts dig into data of 2020 presidential election

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “I just like their message and I think it’s time to put our country back together again and not be as divisive as we have been for a while,” said John Benson, Greenville resident.

“Being a grandmother and a mother especially of an African American son I feel some hope now. I’m not saying things will change right away but at least there’s a plan in place,” said Patti Sanders Smith, Pitt County resident.

According to exit polls, blacks and men helped make Joe Biden the president-elect. East Carolina University professor Peter Francia is finding a lot in the numbers.

“Among African American voters, Joe Biden like most Democrats continues to do extremely well. Biden won nationally the voter of African Americans 87 % to 12 %. There is a silver lining of sorts for Republicans. Donald Trump did improve upon his 2016 total among African Americans the 12% is up from the 8% he got 4 years ago,” Francia said.

In the 2016 election, President Trump won the votes of men by a margin of 52 % to 41%.

“Fast forward to 2020 and the current election, the vote among men was almost even. 49% for Trump 48% for Biden among men. So Joe Biden’s ability to narrow that gap to where it was almost even among men made quite a bit of difference. Among women, the numbers were much different from 2016 to 2020. They stayed pretty similar,” he explains.

Election breakdowns show Biden won the young vote with people between 18 and 29. President Trump won among voters 65 and older, despite that group facing the highest risk from the coronavirus. The top issues on voters ‘ minds were the covid pandemic and the economy.

“Voters who said their top issue of importance was the coronavirus pandemic broke disproportionately for Joe Biden. Voters who said that the economy was their top issue of importance broke in favor of Donald Trump,” Francia said.