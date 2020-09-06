Portland protests continue after 100 straight days

Protesters stand off with police as they take to the streets Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 in Portland, Ore. This weekend Portland will mark 100 consecutive days of protests over the May 25 police killing of George Floyd.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days showed no signs of ceasing. Molotov cocktails were thrown in the street during a march, sparking a large fire and prompting police to declare a riot. Police say at least one community member was injured.

Protesters had gathered around sunset Saturday at a grassy park in the city. Wooden shields were placed on the grass for protesters to use as protection. Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.