RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As high wind gusts hit the state, the number of power outages increased throughout the day Friday in North Carolina.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, about 66,000 customers across North Carolina were without power, according to PowerOutage.

Just three hours earlier, 110,00 customers in the state were without power, according to the PowerOutage.us website. Earlier in the day, outages in North Carolina topped 150,000 customers.

Randolph Electric Cooperative is reporting 57 customers without power in North Carolina.

CBS 17 Meteorologist Lance Blocker said winds have peaked so far at 54 mph at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and 55 mph at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

In Wake County, 24,245 Duke Energy customers were without power as of 3:50 p.m. on Friday.

A wind advisory throughout central North Carolina was in effect until 6 p.m. After 6 p.m. the National Weather Service said wind gusts had subsided to less than 30 mph at most locations

across central North Carolina.

Tree down in Cary Friday. Photo from town of Cary.

Damage to a home in Edgecombe County. Photo from Edgecombe County government.

Power lines down in Rocky Mount Friday in the 1600 block of Benvenue Road. Photo from Rocky Mount police.



Winds from the west will be at 15 to 30 mph with frequent gusts between 30 and 40 mph will occur through this evening, the National Weather Service said. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected through early this afternoon.

People are being asked to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Outdoor objects should be secured.