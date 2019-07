GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally at Minges Coliseum on the ECU campus on Wednesday, July 17 at 7:00 PM. That’s according to a post on the President’s campaign website.

Tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis to those who sign up on the campaign website.

Trump previously visited Greenville on September 6, 2016 during the 2016 Presidential campaign.