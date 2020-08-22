Proposed ‘YMCA Remote Learning Camp’ sparks parent discussion in Craven Co.

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Twin Rivers YMCA is discussing a possible partnership with Craven County Schools for a remote learning camp.

Right now, Craven County is doing all remote learning.

The proposal is to open up five Craven County Schools for about 30 students to attend weekly remote learning camp.

The cost would be 125 dollars a week per student.

Many Craven County parents are not happy about this possibility.

“How can we allow them to use the schools when we’re not allowed to use the schools as taxpayers and parents,” said Kellie Alphin.

Alphin has three students at James W. Smith Elementary.

She thinks students who really need help can’t afford 125 dollars per week.

“There’s kids right now that live in areas that don’t have WiFi, that can’t afford WiFi,” she said. “If they were doing this out of the goodness of their heart and out doing outreach with something they were involved with to provide a cost-free or very cost-reduced service, that would be very different.”

Janet Gerard’s son has special needs, and has been unable to participate in Zoom classes.

“I work in the mornings and I can’t help him facilitate the Zoom class and he can’t do it on his own,” she said. “He’s not going, and what he needs is face-to-face contact.”

The President of Eastern North Carolina YMCA says his organization’s only goal is to help.

“Plain and simple,” said Todd Shuart. “We just want to be able to help the parents as best as we can.”

Shuart says at the end of the day, the YMCA is a business.

“We can’t just give it away, so we price it as–especially in this case–price it as tight as we could,” he said.

Craven County Schools released a statement Friday, saying nothing about this proposal has been approved by the Board of Education.

The YMCA is still exploring options for locations of the virtual learning camp.