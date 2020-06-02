Protest is carried out peacefully in Kinston, NC

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

On June 1st, an afternoon of peaceful protest was spent in Kinston, North Carolina.

Demonstrators marched from the Kinston-Lenoir County Library to the courthouse to make their voices heard.

The focus of the proteset was on the importance of protecting black lives in America from racism and police brutality.

It lasted about an hour, with nearly 150 people marching.

Once at the courthouse, Kinston native and activist Chris Suggs addressed the crowd, as did Kinston Mayor Pro-Tem Felecia Solomon.

“When I look at the power of this “do-it generation” and what you have brought together…it speaks to the power of you,” said Solomon.

Solomon cried as she demanded no child should have to feel afraid just to leave their home or play with a friend.

As the protest ended, people urged to keep things peaceful…saying rioting would not help further the cause.