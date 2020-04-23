Railroad trestle gives way to train in Beaufort County

RUNYON CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) –

A close call happened for a train as it was trying to cross the Washington Park side of Runyon Creek on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The railroad trestle caved in, forcing the train to immediately stop.

Railroad workers were eventually able to get the train cars and engine off the tracks safely.

Liane Harsh owns Inner Banks Outfitters across from where the accident occured.

She says the train always comes past her store.

When she heard it stop, she knew something wasn’t right.

A photo of where the railroad trestle sank in. Orange tape is now blocking off access to the tracks.

“It could’ve been horrible,” said Harsh.

“Luckily someone was paying attention. I guess the engineer or whatever caught it. They separated the engine. I mean they did the right thing, they did a good job.”

Carolina Coastal Railway owns the train that was crossing when the incident occured.

WNCT reached out to them, and at this time they have no comment.