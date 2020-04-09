Raleigh man recovers from COVID-19, shares story

While many people are just beginning their experience with COVID-19, others are making recoveries.

Patrick Sebastian, Raleigh based political consultant, is just about out of the woods after contracting the virus.

A little over two weeks ago, Sebastian noticed something didn’t feel right. He says he was exhausted and had no energy.

The following Monday, Sebastian went into work and around 3 o’ clock the aches and pains started.

He scheduled a test for COVID-19 and ended up with a positive result.

Previously, he found out he had been in contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus, although Sebastian says he’s not sure that’s how he contracted it.

The pair met outside and kept their distance.

“I was actually quite surprised that I had it and was just wondering…how the heck did I get this?” questioned Sebastian.

He recalls having been extra cautious since the pandemic started practicing behaviors like hand washing, social distancing, wiping down grocery and other items and trying not to touch anything.

Sebastian avoided the hospital and stayed isolated at home.

During the last two weeks, he’s had little to no contact with his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

“It’s been consisting of them leaving breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the door and then walking away and then I’d open it and grab it real quick,” said Sebastian.

His symptoms included muscle aches, chills, shortness of breath and more.

“The days weren’t as bad as the nights, where I would start to feel a shortness of breath,” said Sebastian.

He’s an asthmatic which sometimes accentuated symptoms. His inhaler was a recommended part of treatment.

“So, really just inhaler, tylenol, and a couple allergy pills to keep the inflammation down. It doesn’t help when its pollen season too!” he said.

Sebastian says he believes he’s free of the virus, but he’s waiting for confirmation from his doctor.

They’ve had daily phone calls where Sebastian will explain his symptoms over the phone to give the doctor and idea of how things are going.

He shares this advice for others: “I was being very careful so I think that shows you can really get it from anything. Maybe it’s a sign that we need to be wearing masks out in public even if it looks a little goofy.”

Sebastian encourages everyone to continue listening to local and state leaders.