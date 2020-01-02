RDU, new dining options arriving at Termi9nal 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Travelers will be able to enjoy locally-brewed beer, fresh made-to-order sandwiches, Asian cuisine, and other international options at Raleigh-Durham Internation Airport as six new concepts are set to launch in Terminal 2 beginning January 4.

David Freedman, Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority’s Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer says, ” Travelers will have more dining options at RDU including locally-inspired choices, ethnic cuisines, and two North Carolina breweries. These additions underscore our commitment to reimagine our concessions program throughout Terminal 2 and enhance the guest experience.”

The three options that will open are:

Bond Brothers Beer Company (Gate C7, replacing Gordon Biersch): The Cary-based brewing company features both a local beer and spirits selection as well as a menu with some local flair.

Cantina Grill (Gate C17, replacing Carolina Ale House): Diners can find everything from tacos and burgers to local beers and spirits at Cantina. Serving breakfast through dinner, the new restaurant also will feature vegan and gluten-free options.

Raleigh Taproom (Gate D3, replacing Carolina Vintages): Since 2013, Raleigh Brewing has become Wake County’s third-largest production brewery. The Taproom features award-winning beers along with a full bar and a robust menu. RDU is also set to open the flagship Raleigh Brewing Tavern in Terminal 1 later this year.

The remaining new concessions locations, set to open mid-January, include:

Deli & Co (Gate C9, replacing Brookwood Farms): Travelers visiting this location can enjoy locally sourced healthy, organic and made-to-order food options, as well as vegan and gluten-free selections.

Rush Bowls (Gate D9, replacing Flavours): Those looking to balance “life on-the-go” with a healthy lifestyle will enjoy smoothies and bowls crafted from the finest fruit, topped with granola and honey and blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients.

Wow Bao (Gate C18, replacing A&W All American Food): The fast-casual Asian concept delivers steamed dumplings, rice bowls and the iconic Bao – steamed hot Asian buns with a variety of savory and sweet fillings.

The Terminal 2 concessions launch is RDU’s first partnership with international travel catering vendor Areas in the US.

Areas also will assume management of Bruegger’s Bagels and California Pizza Kitchen, which will remain in operation.