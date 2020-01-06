Red Cross and NFL partner together: Critical need for blood after the holidays

(WNCT) The American Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types, especially type O and they want donors to make an appointment now to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood.

The Red Cross and NFL are tackling this issue by working together to offer one lucky winner a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs.

Bernadette Jay, external communications manager, Virginia Region Red Cross Biomedical Services says, ” Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday. Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.” \

Red Cross says, those who come to give blood or platelet January 1-19, will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live.

Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.