Red Cross calling on people in Pitt County to join its Disaster Relief Team

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The American Red Cross is now looking for people to join its Disaster Response Team. The team works to make sure those affected by disasters are taken care of while also making sure safety remains in place.

“Mostly it’s an opportunity for people who are just interested in finding out what it’s about to ask a lot of questions,” said Elisabeth Farnsworth Grant the Senior Volunteer Recruitment Specialist for the Red Cross.

She says getting people trained to help in disasters goes hand in hand first responders.

“Say a house fire happens, or a tornado happens of course 911 is called and they come first but then they call the Red Cross to help out those families to give them immediate assistance,” said Farnsworth Grant.

The team has even worked to navigate their duties amidst the pandemic.

“It’s so incredible because you would think that especially during a pandemic fewer people would raise their hands to help but we have more volunteers than ever.”

Farnsworth Grant says not all of their work needs to be done in person.

“Say a family they just need a place to stay and they’re able to transfer some money to them to get a hotel and food for some of the things they need.”

The team most recently provided assistance to members of the Belvoir community after a tornado ripped apart multiple homes.

“Two families were greatly affected and our people were out there immediately to help them,” said Farnsworth Grant. “That’s someone’s scariest worst day that comes completely out of the blue.”

She says although their job can be intense, she feels comfortable knowing how much training goes into each and every volunteer.

“I consider myself extremely lucky to work amongst people that care enough about people in the community.”

If you would like to sign up for the informational meeting, click here. The meeting is from 7-8 PM EST.