Reggie Watson visits Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) Reggie Watson was invited to be a guest speaker at Coastal Community Action in Havelock.

Watson played for Coach Boone for two years at T.C. Williams High School.

In 1971, he went 13-0 during the football season and he also played linebacker behind Gerry Bertier.

During Watson’s visit, there was a moment of silence for Coach Boone.

Watson’s father was in the Marine Corps and he went to the Navy after graduating from T.C. Williams.

He says playing at T.C. Williams made him a great person.