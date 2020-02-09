ReLeaf Washington working to protect and plant trees

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

ReLeaf Washington is a group of dedicated people working to restore and revitalize the environment here in the East.

Their mission is simple.

Protecting trees that are in and around the Washington, North Carolina area with a goal to “Plant, Promote, Protect Trees.”

People interested in helping out can donate and become members.

The Membership Levels are as follows:

Cypress Tree – Under $50

Red Oak – $100

Live Oak – $200

Sequoia – $500

Forest – $1,000

Recently, two donations were given to the organization, and a special ceremony was held February second.

When people donate, they can do so in honor of friends or family.

As ReLeaf approaches their first year as an organization, they’ve planted thirty-three trees, and plan on continuing to raise that number.

To donate or learn more about ReLeaf Washington, click the link here.