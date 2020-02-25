Remarkable Women: Audrey Vines

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Audrey Vines is a teacher, Zumba instructor, and a helper.

“Ever since I was a little girl I have always done that. I’ve been a helper and a giver. It’s a gift and a talent,” said Vines.

Vines wants to help her hometown, Farmville.

“That’s where my passion is. It’s in wellness, and people, and the public,” said Vines.

Vines opened a Wellness Center five years ago in a large white house near downtown Farmville.

After Hurricane Florence, the building was beyond repair.

Vines moved to a smaller location down the street.

Vines’ Wellness Center in Downtown Farmville

She sells beauty services like manicures and pedicures. The money goes towards buying food for a small food bank.

“Its not just about people walking in and needing food. If you don’t have money I will still help you. That’s me,” said Vines.

It doesn’t matter who comes through her door, she helps them.

People can pick up items like sweet potatoes and other canned food items at the Wellness Center

“I help people in this Wellness Center, whether they have money or not,” said Vines.

She keeps it running through fundraisers like bake sales, and canned food drives.

Many times, she digs in to her own pockets to help people out.

“I don’t take a salary. I give it away,” said Vines.

Her passion for wellness started with a health scare.

“I got really sick with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and I didn’t know what to do. I was in denial,” said Vines.

After realizing she had to make a change, Vines created a brand new lifestyle for herself.

“I just couldn’t believe it because I had always exercised and walked, and kind of thought I was eating healthy,” said Vines.

She also found a new passion: Zumba.

Women in Vines’ Zumba class

“I struggled, and I struggled, and I struggled, but I finally got the moves and I loved it,” said Vines.

Now, she teaches Zumba at the Farmville Community Center.

“The girls in my Zumba class are not your average Zumba girls. One is 65 and I’m 64. We’re not teenagers, or really young, but we can move and we can do it,” said Vines.

She helps people shed pounds, and stress.

“Everybody is under stress, and so you aren’t stressed you’re having a good time. You’re losing inches, but you don’t really know that I had worked you so hard until the end,” said Vines.

Her ultimate goal is to get a bigger Wellness Center, and raise more money so she can help more people.

“I have unconditional love. I don’t love you because you’re like this or like that, and I give from the bottom of my heart. Nothing in return,” said Vines.