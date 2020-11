A candidate filed a protest over results of a race he lost. An unofficial election count shows James Davenport losing the County Commissioner District 1 Race. But, he filed a formal complaint saying there's a discrepancy in the vote counts. The Director of the Board Elections tells Nine On Your Side he has confidence in their voting process.

Davenport says that the votes were scanned improperly. In his race, there was a no vote count of 838. That means 838 people did not fill in the ballot for either candidate. That’s compared to the other races, which had a no vote count ranging from 94 to 329. He’s calling for a recount because of the difference between his races and the others.