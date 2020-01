PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- UPDATE (4:51 p.m.): Witness testimony continues in Donald Hartung’s murder trial. As of about 4:30 p.m., the state had called a second crime scene technician that took photos of the Smith family murder scene back in 2015. The tech with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office identified several areas with suspected blood in the kitchen and around the house on Deerfield Drive. Witness testimony started at about 10 a.m. The state has now called five witnesses.

UPDATE (2:00 p.m.): The trial of Donald Hartung resumed about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday after a lunch break. The state called witness Christine Rollins, who was an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office crime scene technician at the time of the murders. Rollins gave her account of the Deerfield Drive home in 2015. She said there were two cars parked in the driveway and four QVC packages on the front porch. Bonnie Smith was said to have a “QVC addiction,” according to prosecutors. Rollins gave the jury descriptions of several photographs of the home, including photos of the crime scene. The photos showed the victims' bodies covered in clothes, which appeared to be an attempt to hide the bloody homicide. Several other photos showed the bodies covered in blood. One of the brothers’ bodies was found on the ground and the other was found on a love seat. Bonnie Smith was found face down, covered in blankets, rugs and clothes on the floor of John’s room. Blood covered the home’s hallway and furniture, according to Rollins. Paper towels allegedly used to clean up the crime scene were found in a trash can inside the home.