Retailers start holiday deals early, hoping to keep crowds out of stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Holiday shopping looks different this year. Black Friday technically starts three weeks from today, but holiday sales are happening right now as retailers make an effort to keep crowds out of stores this year.

Me personally, I won’t be going out. I do most of my shopping online as of now and with the crowd and the way things are going now, I think the best bet and safest way is to shop online vs in person shopping for Black Friday,” said Jonice Crump.

The National Retail Federation reports more than 164 million consumers shopped on Black Friday in years past. This year, the better business bureau isn’t expecting half that many people to be in stores.

“There is still going to be that natural Black Friday. It’s just going to be gratefully spread out more so that you don’t have a mad rush of people showing up on just one day,” said Tom Bartholomy with the Better Business Bureau.

Major retailers like Walmart and Amazon have started their Black Friday deals this week due to the pandemic. The goal? To keep people from crowding the stores at once.

“I think stores are probably trying their best to be safe, but I don’t feel like it’s the safest option. You can just order products online,” shopper Alyssa Sisavath said.

The BBB says as you shop online, beware of scammers too. The organization reports 80 percent of shoppers who come across fake websites lose money.

“Once you start chasing that deal online—‘I want the newest biggest TV’– so you’re clicking and clicking and clicking. After a while when you find the TV, you don’t even know where you are,” Bartholomy said.

Although the long Black Friday lines may be a thing of the past, shoppers are looking forward to new traditions.