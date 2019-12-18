Ribbon cutting for Tryon Palace Pepsi Family Center grand reopening

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Tyron Palace has hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand re-opening of the Pepsi Portal to History exhibit on Wednesday.

Bill McCrea, Executive Director of Tryon Palace, and Jeannie Tyson, President of the Tryon Palace Foundation, participated in in the ceremony.

The Pepsi Portal to History, also known as the Pepsi Family Center, reopens after more than a year of repairs to damage caused by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

The Pepsi Portal to History is an interactive exhibit that has been a visitor favorite, transporting visitors of all ages to 1835 New Bern, where they learn North Carolina history through play and technological displays.