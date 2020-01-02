Rocky Mount Police Department investigating a homicide

Live Now
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a homicide.

On Thursday at approximately 1:53 a.m., officers with RMPD responded to 900 Mashie Lane in reference to a shooting.

Officials said, the victim, a 23-year-old male was located and later died from his injuries.

RMPD is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident, contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).

