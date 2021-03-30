Robersonville Police Department swears in new officer, working to add more officers to staff

ROBERSONVILLE , N.C. (WNCT) – “When it comes to recruiting, yes we are a small town but small towns still have big town problems,” said Robersonville Lt. Chad Terry.

Concerned citizens voiced those problems during last month’s special commissioner meeting, listing bad road conditions, high electricity bills, and low police patrol throughout the town.

Lieutenant Chad Terry said their new recruit is a step in the right direction.

“Decided he wanted to come over here and be apart of our team and we welcome him,” he said.

Mikael Shaun Clark is the newest member of the Robersonville Police Department. Clark is a Halifax native and graduated from Edgecombe Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement training program.

“It’s always good to get a qualified candidate who comes in here and wants to do the job of the police especially today,” Terry said.

Right now, there are 6 full-time officers at the department. Robersonville is a small town, which makes it harder to find and recruit more quality officers.

“Even though we are small we do offer training and stuff like that helps with recruiting,” he said.

Terry wants to ensure that the department is dedicated to keeping the community safe.

“We’re out here. We’re out here 24 hours a day. Even if you call the office and we don’t answer that’s because we’re out and about in the community,” he said.

Lt. Terry hopes to hire more officers in the future. He said the department does offer training which helps in recruiting.