RALEIGH, N.C. — Donald Bien of Mayodan tried his luck in a second-chance drawing and won a $200,000 prize.

Bien won the top prize in the October 4 Multiply The Cash Second Chance drawing. The drawing had more than 60 million entries.

Bien arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,500.

Players get a second chance with their Multiply the Cash tickets by scanning the tickets into their lottery accounts where they are automatically entered into the next drawing. Bien won the top prize in the third of four 2023 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawings. The final drawing will be Feb. 7.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.8 million a day on average for education. For details on how $4.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rockingham County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.