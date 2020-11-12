Rocky Mount receives 8.6 inches of rain in 24 hours

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Heavy rains continue to fall across North Carolina on Thursday bringing the threat of flooding.

The National Weather Service released a few of the largest rainfall totals over the last 24 hours Thursday morning:

More rain is expected to fall throughout the day Thursday – making it a WNCT First Alert Weather Day.

  • Rocky Mount: 8.60 in
  • Wilson: 7.66 in
  • Sims in Wilson County: 6.12 in

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for most of central North Carolina until mid-afternoon.

A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until Thursday evening for all of central North Carolina. Two to 3 inches of rain is likely but heavier amounts are possible.

The heavy rain and flooding will make travel dangerous, our sister station, CBS 17 meteorologist Bill Reh said.

