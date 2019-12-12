Rocky Mount woman sentenced for FEMA fraud

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) A woman from Rocky Mount has been sentenced for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) fraud.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District, Robert J. Higdon Jr., made an announcement that Chief United States District Judge Terrence W. Boyle sentenced Shiela Ruffin, 51, of Rocky Mount, to thirty days of imprisonment followed by two years of supervised release.

Ruffin was charged with 15 counts of fraud related to the Hurricane Matthew recovery conducted by FEMA.

On May 22 Ruffin pled guilty to a written plea agreement to one count of disaster fraud.

According to the press release, from February 2017 to April 2018 on 15 occasions, Ruffin made false applications for FEMA assistance.

An investigation was done by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Office of Inspector General.