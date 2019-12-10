Ronald McDonald House of Eastern NC celebrates new technology that will support families across the state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Dixon Foods Group McDonald’s is hosting a community event with the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina (RMHENC).

The new round-Up for RMHC technology will have an impact on families across the state and beyond.

RMHENC helps families with ill or injured children by providing them with home-cooked meals, private bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, and laundry facilities.

On Thursday local McDonald’s owner/operator Wade Dixon and RHMENC Executive Director Meghan Woolard will host community leaders, families, and staff from the House, as well as customers at the McDonald’s on East 10th Street to mark this major milestone with a celebratory “push of the big, red button” to turn on the technology.