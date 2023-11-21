LAS VEGAS, N.V. (WNCT) — Satellite images captured the illuminated Formula 1 racetrack in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, November 14, ahead of the Grand Prix, which is scheduled for 1 am on Sunday morning.

The Grand Prix kicks off on Wednesday with an opening ceremony, followed by practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, the organizers said.

The circuit passes through the Las Vegas Strip and will incorporate the new Sphere as a way to display live results, according to news reports.

These images by Maxar Technologies show the lit-up track as well as the Sphere.