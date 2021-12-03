Scotland County deputies search for missing 20-year-old

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person last seen at about 7:36 p.m. Wednesday.

Caleb Allen “Draco” Brown was last seen near Peach Orchard Road in Wagram, NC. He was wearing a grey Nike zip-up jacket, black shirt, black jeans and multi-colored Puma shoes, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown is described as a 20-year-old male, 150 pounds with orange and brown hair, and green eyes. He typically wears his dreadlocks in a ponytail, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

People who have any information about Allen should call 910-266-4332 Ext. 5, or anonymously give a tip to the Scotland County Crime Stoppers at 910-266-8146.