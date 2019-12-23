Live Now
Search continues Sunday for missing Person County man with Alzheimer’s

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Search crews are out Sunday night looking for a 75-year-old man who vanished Friday in Person County, officials said.

William Daniel “Danny” Holt was last seen walking a brown and white dog around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the area of 412 Shiloh Church Road, according to a news release from Person County officials.

About an hour later, family members contacted deputies to report Holt, who has Alzheimer’s, had not returned home and could not be found.

Holt in a photo from a North Carolina Silver Alert

The area where Holt vanished is west of U.S. 501 and about five miles north of Roxboro near the Woodsdale community.

A search started with local resources but was “expanded with state search and rescue teams as well as a (North Carolina) State Highway Patrol helicopter,” a news release Friday said.

Sunday afternoon crews searched the area and planned to continue the search into Sunday night.

A news conference is planned Monday morning to help increase the profile of the case, officials said.

Holt has grey hair with a mustache and was wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, dark blue pants, and a light blue jacket.

Anyone with information about Holt’s location should contact the Person County Sheriff’s Office at 336-597-0500.

