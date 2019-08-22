Second evidence hearing underway in Dontae Sharpe case

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The second hearing on evidence for Dontae Sharpe is underway in a Pitt County courtroom.

Sharpe was convicted in the 1994 murder of George Radcliffe.

Attorney’s for Sharpe argue that false testimony sent their client to prison for 25 years.

Sharpe maintains his innocence in the death of Radcliffe.

During Thursday’s hearing, two witnesses were called, including Charlene Johnson.

Johnson is the woman who originally testified in Sharpe’s original trial back in 1995.

Today she recanted her original testimony in court and statement to police stating she did not see Sharpe shoot Radcliffe.

She says she made it up based off of what she was told and heard.

Lawyer Joseph Cheshire also took the stand as an expert witness to shed light on what it was like to be a lawyer in the 1990s to give context to the case.

Closing statements from both sides were made.

The District Attorney’s Office said they will turn the case over to the judge to decide whether to move forward with a new trial or not.

9 On Your Side’s Aaron Deane is in the courtroom for today’s hearing and will have more on WNCT at 5pm.