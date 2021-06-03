Semi-truck overturned in Greenville on HWY 264 Bypass; two fatalities confirmed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Winterville Fire and Ems, Pitt County EMS, and Red Oak Fire Department are responding to an overturned semi-truck on MLK Highway near exit 74 and 264 Bypass.

George Darden IV, Fire Chief of Red Oak Fire Department has confimed two fatalities.

Officials said drivers should expect delays in the eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 264.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

