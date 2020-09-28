GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) September 29th is National Coffee Day for all you coffee lovers out there.

Coffee is made from the roasted beans of the Coffea plant.

The United States consumes about 66 billion cups of coffee per year.

Coffee even has health benefits!

It can improve your energy and make you smarter by blocking the inhibitory neurotransmitter adenosine, increasing other neurotransmitters like dopamine which causes a stimulus effect and improved brain function.

Coffee can help you burn fat, studies show that caffeine can increase your metabolic rate.

Caffeine also stimulates your nervous system by increasing adrenaline and releasing fatty acids, which creates improved physical performance.

Several studies have indicated that coffee drinkers have a significantly reduced risk of Type 2 Diabetes.

Other studies have shown that drinking coffee may reduce a persons risk of Alzheimer’s disease and Dementia up to 65%.

Coffee also appears to lower your risk of developing depression and reduces suicide risk.

Coffee is rich in antioxidants. Studies have shown that many people get more antioxidants from coffee than they do fruits and vegetables combined.

On September 29th only:

Sheetz is offering FREE cold brews to anyone who orders on the Sheetz mobile app.

Any size, and any flavor.