GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s a busy weekend around Eastern North Carolina for many reasons but particularly because of all the festivals that will be taking place.

This weekend is full of festival opportunities as there are seven in and around Eastern North Carolina happening between Friday and Saturday.

Two strawberry festivals, the Vanceboro Strawberry Festival and the Carolina Strawberry Festival in Wallace are offering strawberry fans the chance to buy local strawberries, see live entertainment and shop with an array of vendors. The Vanceboro Strawberry Festival’s pre-festival activities will take place on Friday from 5-10 p.m. The actual festival will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, lasting until 4 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jamboree is also happening on Saturday, with a wide range of activities for festival-goers to take part in. A pet parade and a lip-syncing battle are just a few of the events planned for the weekend.

Barbecue lovers can head over to BBQ Fest on the Neuse for a whole-hog cook-off, a free country music concert, shagging and more than 125 vendors. The two-day festival will start off on Friday afternoon at 5 p.m., ending at 10 p.m. It will start back up at 9 a.m. on Saturday, ending at 7 p.m.

The Wooden Boat Show in Beaufort kicks off on Saturday and is centered around boat racing and boat building. Plenty of boat-themed activities will be on site for kids along with several boat education opportunities.

The Pender County Street Fest is bringing a street dance, vendors, barbecue, and strawberry shortcake to Downtown Burgaw on Friday. On Saturday local arts and crafts vendors will be selling their wares along with a showcase of Pender County School student art.

On Saturday in Smithfield at the Ham & Yam Festival, visitors have a chance to check out agricultural products from Johnston County, including ham and yams of course. The festival is also hosting more than 100 vendors, live music.