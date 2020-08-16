Sharon United Methodist Church in Kinston holds blood drive

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Sharon United Methodist Church in Kinston teamed up with The Red Cross on August 16th for a blood drive event.

Over fifteen people signed up to give blood over a four hour period. Those deciding to give blood made appointments, to help with social distancing.

Pastor Curtis Hammock says this is the second blood drive the church has held since the pandemic.

“Because of the pandemic, they’re having a shortage of blood supply. This church is really just doers…we wanted to do something,” said Hammock.

Medical professionals say collecting blood right now is important, because people donating with COVID-19 antibodies in their blood could help the fight against Coronavirus.

Pastor Hammock says he wants to team up with The Red Cross again to host another event.