ALTOONA, Pa. (WNCT) – Sheetz is offering customers in December and January one free self-serve coffee every week during December and January.

The offer is available in all 614 stores nationwide, including North Carolina. The program will launch Nov. 27. The free coffee offer will be uploaded to each MySheetz Card holder’s account each Friday in the months of December and January until January 22, 2021.

Each coffee will be redeemable for one week after it is uploaded to the cardholder’s account.