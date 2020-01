JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow Community Outreach Homeless Shelter will serve as a warming station this afternoon and tomorrow due to the very cold weather.

The shelter is located at 600 Court Street in Jacksonville.

The point of contact is Cindy Williams, 910-347-3227.

The Homeless Shelter is a temporary, emergency housing program.

It operates seven days a week from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Sunday – Thursday and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday.