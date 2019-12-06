Sheriff Hans Miller appointed to serve on GCC

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Sheriff

Hans Miller to serve on the Governor’s Crime Commission (GCC).

GCC serves as the chief advisory body to the Governor and to the Secretary of Public Safety on crime and justice issues.

Commission members include the heads of statewide criminal justice agencies, appointed state and local government officials, and private citizens.

GCC also serves as the State Administering Agency (SAA), the executive branch agency designated to apply for federal criminal justice funding from the US Department of Justice on behalf of the State of North Carolina.

On Thursday, Sheriff Miller attended his first GCC meeting in Raleigh.