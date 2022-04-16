ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple held a press conference to update the public on the homicide that took place Wednesday in New Scotland.

Sheriff Apple already identified the victim as Philip Rabadi, age 35, of New Scotland on Friday. At the press conference, Apple said that Jacob Klein, 40, of Virginia committed the crime, was arrested Friday night, and charged with murder.

Apple said Klein has local connections, specifically to Rabadi’s wife. He said Klein began stalking Rabadi three days before the murder. Apple said his office coordinated with state police in Virginia and New York, as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol.