Sheriff’s Office: 1 person flown to hospital after shots ring out during welfare check at York County home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person has been airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte after gunfire erupted while deputies were performing a welfare check at a York County home.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Hwy 324 just southwest of Rock Hill around 2:15 p.m. Friday to conduct a well-being check at the location when shots rang out.

No deputies were injured during this incident, the YCSO said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate, per protocol.

No additional details have been released at this time.