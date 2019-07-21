One dead, one transported after Greenville shooting

One man is dead after shots were fired around 6:30pm Sunday at the Chicken Shack in Greenville.

Another man who was shot was taken to Vidant Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, according to Greenville Police.

One suspect is currently in custody, he was found at the City Gas on N. Greene Street a short time after the shooting.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between several people that knew each other.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Greenville PD says there is no immediate danger to the public at this time.

The Chicken Shack is located at 425 Hooker Road.

We are continuing to follow this story as it develops.