Silver Alert canceled for missing woman in Sampson County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Silver Alert issued for missing woman in Sampson County has been canceled at the request of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman in Sampson County.

Officials believe that 37-year-old Deseera Lynn Butler may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Butler is described as a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’6 and 130lbs.

She was last seen wearing gray or black sweatpants, possibly wearing sneakers of unknown color and a white Northface jacket with a hood.

Butler was last seen on 1624 Belvoir School Road in Clinton heading towards South of Grady.

She also has a dime-sized tattoo of a sunflower on her ankle.

Anyone with information about Deseera Lynn Butler should call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.

