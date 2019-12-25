Silver Alert issued for missing Forsyth County man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man in Winston-Salem.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 61-year-old Mark Steven Hale, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hale is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, approximately 5’11 and 160lbs.

He was last seen on 3722 Crosland Road in Winston- Salem.

Hale is wearing a dark-colored coat, blue jeans, and a camouflage hat.

Anyone with information about Hale should call Officer Perkinson at the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.