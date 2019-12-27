Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Pitt County.

Officials believe that 70-year-old Denny Earl Mooring may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Mooring is described as a black male, with a bald head and brown eyes, approximately 5’7 and 150lbs.

He was last seen on 3188 Brick Kiln Road in Greenville wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, bib overalls, brown slippers, a brown hat, and glasses.

Officials believe Mooring is driving a white 2001 Chevrolet van with a North Carolina license plate: JP9611.

If you have any information contact Deputy J. Hudson from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.